A south west squash club is looking for a permanent home - five years after the region's only dedicated facility between Capel and Augusta was demolished.
Since 2018, Busselton Squash Club has been a homeless sporting group, battling hiring costs and a significant shortage of space at courts offered by a local resort.
The club used to train and hold competitions for 40 years in the middle of Busselton until the courts' land was sold to build Retravision.
With the City of Busselton's Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy under review, the club have renewed their call for the sport to be migrated into the public sector.
Busselton Squash president Ryan Callegari said the club hoped for a multipurpose sporting venue.
"For 40 years, Busselton had a squash center. It was a private enterprise," he said.
"But like many private-enterprises in Australia, after 40 to 50 years they hit end of life because they are on prime land."
Mr Callegari said since losing the dedicated courts in 2018, the club had been in a rolling 12-month agreement with Busselton's Sebel Resort to use its two glass-back facilities.
"Unfortunately the Sebel have a long term plan for their squash courts that doesn't include squash," he said.
"So far they have been happy to bump their long term projects down the track, which we have been very grateful for."
Busselton Squash Club is home to more than 70 players who represent the city at most tournaments across WA.
Each year in October the group hold the 'Busselton Sebel Invitational' where 80 players compete across 120 matches on the two courts.
"It's the biggest tournament per court in the country, no one else is having to do that," Mr Callegari said.
"It's unprecedented to be running 120 matches over two courts.
"We can only fit 80 players in that event because it takes three days to get through them all."
Mr Callegari said the region's lack of a dedicated squash facility has hindered the growth of the club and the sport in the south west.
"The bigger issue outside of the number of courts, is that the public have no access to a squash court for hire south of Bunbury," he said.
"It's just this big black void where there is no opportunity to get involved."
In the city's SRFS developed in 2019, 'establish a district squash facility in the region' was 10th on the priority list.
With the document under review this year, Mr Callegari was uncertain the club could survive the next 5 years without a Busselton facility.
"The City of Busselton have been really engaging in our predicament," he said.
"However, we're extremely anxious.
"Being a homeless sport, we're not quite sure if we can take getting pushed back any further."
A main goal of the club was for a 'well thought-out feasibility study' to be conducted on four, six, or eight courts and what a squash facility could bring the the region.
"We have no problem with what the city have proposed in saying the four courts can meet community expectations, and that's what they've budgeted for within their strategy," Mr Callegari said.
"But we think unless a thorough feasibility study is done - on what different types of structures and court numbers can bring to region - we might be selling ourselves short."
"For instance, Squash Australia won't permit you to host a national event, unless you've got a minimum of six courts."
Despite the club battling for a home since 2018, its heart has remained strong with Mr Callegari saying they have 'gotten used to making the best out of a bad situation'.
"The club is very optimistic of getting an outcome," he said.
"We think that our case is strong.
"And we think it's time for the sport to engage with the broader community to help grow our membership."
Modern day squash courts are able to be multipurpose venues with Mr Callegari listing pickleball, badminton, table tennis, yoga, and karate as just some of the other sports that could use the space.
Member for Vasse Libby Mettam said it was essential the club be addressed in the SRFS review.
"Busselton Squash Club is a thriving club without dedicated courts which is clearly not sustainable," she said.
"Sporting facilities in this jurisdiction are reaching crunch point and given the population growth in this region, I support the need to plan for a district sporting facility."
The Sport and Recreation Facilities Strategy (SRFS) 2020-2030 recommends approximately $37M of sport and recreation projects.
You can view the Strategy on the City of Busselton Website.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
