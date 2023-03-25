Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Young man killed in Waroona single-vehicle crash

By Catherine Massey
Updated March 25 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:06pm
A 21-year-old is dead after a single-vehicle crash early this morning. Picture from files.

A 21-year-old man has died after the car he was driving left the road in Waroona early this morning.

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

