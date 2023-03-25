A 21-year-old man has died after the car he was driving left the road in Waroona early this morning.
At about 12.05am, the grey Ford Falcon sedan left the road and rolled several times while heading north along Forrest Highway.
The young man - who received critical injuries in the crash - was the only person in the car.
He died at the scene.
Major Crash Investigation Section officers are investigating the crash.
Anyone who saw the car before the crash, or who witnessed the crash, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
