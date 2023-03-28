Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Yallingup-oddbods Cricket Club cap successful season

By Allan Miller
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:22am
CLUB EFFORT: Players from Yallingup-Oddbods A-Grade and C-Grade sides celebrate their dual premiership victories after Saturday's grand finals at Cowaramup. Photo supplied.
YALLINGUP-ODDBODS Cricket Club has capped its 50th year, securing two premierships - one of the club's most successful seasons ever.

