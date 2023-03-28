YALLINGUP-ODDBODS Cricket Club has capped its 50th year, securing two premierships - one of the club's most successful seasons ever.
At Saturday's end-of-season Busselton-Margaret River grand finals, Matthew Connaughton's A-Grade side won the grand final for the Barnard Cup by defeating Cowaramup in a classic encounter by just two wickets.
And in the C-Grade grand final at Margaret River, YOBS under long-reigning skipper Darren Cameron scored an upset when they came from third place to beat minor premiers Dunsborough for the Penfold Shield.
Meanwhile, Alistair McIlroy's strong Margaret River Hawks unit claimed a massive victory in the B- Grade grand final for the Barnard Shield when it comprehensively outplayed Dunsborough.
Batting first on the synthetic strip at Cowaramup, Hawks tallied an incredible 6-309 from their 45 overs including 10 sixes, with rapid-fire contributions from Shane Joyce (75 off 58 balls), Grant Garstone (61 off 37 balls) and Jay Wynd (65 off 32 balls).
It was the first time any club had ever achieved a 300-run total in a limited-overs grand final in BMRCA history.
In reply Cam Morris's Dunsborough side fought hard but fell well short, with Ben Cadd (39) and Darby Tas (a classy 28) topping the score.
The A-Grade grand final was a riveting contest, with Cowaramup batting first and totalling 168 in 49.4 overs. Archer Coates (29) and Drew Harbron (26) topped the list of contributors.
Left-armer Matt Connaughton's three wickets for YOBS took his personal tally to 31 wickets this season, a very successful year.
YOBS were in huge strife at 3-4 in their reply, but made amends thanks to steady opener Luke Wedderburn (44) and allrounder Haig Colombera (62 off 41 balls).
Then a brace of wickets saw YOBS plunge to 7-136, and the game was on again.
Finally it was Fida Hussain, who kept his head to hit 25 not out to lead YOBS home to victory for the coveted Barnard Cup.
Drew Harbron, Archer Coates and Finn Barrett-Lennard each claimed two scalps for Cowaramup. In the C-Grade grand final at Margaret River, Darcy Carroll's minor premiers Dunsborough batted first and finished on 9-141 from their 40 overs, with Chris Dudley hitting 66.
In reply YOBS were uncertainly placed at 3-49 at one point, but cantered home to win by six wickets with nearly 10 overs to spare, after Riley Wood struck an excellent 81 not out from 82 balls.
Junior Floyd Donnan notably took three wickets for Dunsborough, finishing an excellent personal season.
The coveted grand final man of the match mugs were won by Haig Colombera (A-Grade), Grant Garstone (B-Grade) and Riley Wood (C-Grade).
