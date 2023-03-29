Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Mandurah Mail, Bunbury Mail, Busselton-Dunsborough Mail and Augusta-Margaret River Mail newspapers to cease printing in April

Updated March 31 2023 - 4:17pm, first published March 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Local news coverage will continue online for Mandurah and Bunbury after the Mandurah Mail, Bunbury Mail, Busselton-Dunsborough Mail and Augusta-Margaret River Mail cease printing at the end of April.
The Mandurah Mail, Bunbury Mail, Busselton-Dunsborough Mail and Augusta-Margaret River Mail newspapers will cease printing next month.

