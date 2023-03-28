House of the Week | Beachside family living

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This is an incredible opportunity for a new home buyer, a family, or investors. If you've been dreaming of having the beach close enough to walk, then look no further than 10 Avocet Boulevard.
"Perfectly suited for the eco-conscious family who like to walk or swim everywhere, this home is perfect for you," an agency spokesperson said.
The home features an open plan kitchen, dining and living area, which boasts plenty of light.
"Cook an easy autumn dinner while watching the kids play through a thoughtfully placed window into the activity room."
The main bedroom has a walk-in-robe and private ensuite, while the minor bedrooms are a great size. The guest bathroom features a vanity, shower and separate bath, and the laundry is a terrific size with plenty of storage. Another feature of the home also includes a split system air-conditioning.
"Entertain your family and friends with the giant undercover patio, and easy-care backyard suitable for pets and growing families."
This property has the added benefit of being within easy access to a myriad of excellent local schools and facilities, including strolling distance to West Busselton Primary, Bayside Shopping Complex and the beach.
