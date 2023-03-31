Ten staff members at Shelter Brewing Co have jumped at the chance to shave their heads to raise money for Leukemia.
Located on the Busselton foreshore, more than $7000 was raised through the event for the World's Greatest Shave with a public cutting at the popular brewery.
Shelter Brewing Co duty managers Emily McDougall and Ryan Maiton were the original two set to shave their heads before the flow on effect took hold of eight of their courageous colleagues, as well as two members of the public, and one man's goatee.
This year marks 25 years of the World's Greatest Shave and Shelter Brewing Co duty manager Emily McDougall said she was glad she took part in the event.
"I love it, it's so freeing not having hair," she said.
"It's a big change, but I jump out of the shower and I'm ready."
On the day, Shelter Brewing Co ran multiple 'mini fundraisers' for the cause including a '$20 pint and shave' with all the proceeds going to the World's Greatest Shave - with many people taking up the offer without doing the shave.
Over the last 25 years, more than $2 million Australians have taken part in the shave with an estimated 39,000 kilograms of hair removed.
The Leukaemia Foundation offers expert support, research and campaigns to help Australians facing blood cancer which can develop in anyone, anywhere, and at anytime.
For more information or to get involved, visit www.worldsgreatestshave.com.
