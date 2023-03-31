Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton locals join World's Greatest Shave at Shelter Brewing Co

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated March 31 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:35pm
Shelter Brewing Co duty managers Emily McDougall and Ryan Maiton shaved their heads for the cause. Picture by Tom Jockel.
Shelter Brewing Co duty managers Emily McDougall and Ryan Maiton shaved their heads for the cause. Picture by Tom Jockel.

Ten staff members at Shelter Brewing Co have jumped at the chance to shave their heads to raise money for Leukemia.

