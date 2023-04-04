In a high scoring and hotly contested match, an understrength Geographe Bay Football Club took on the Manjimup Rovers for the first game of the season.
Starting the game with 10 after the Geo Bay FC keeper fell ill before kick-off, the Rovers scored in the first two minutes of the game after following up a shot that was pared away by part-time fill-in goalkeeper Andrew Turcato.
After conceding another goal within 10 minutes, Geo followed up with two fast goals.
One of which scored by Euan McFadyen after a huge drop punt took the Rovers defence by surprise.
Manjimup were able to go ahead after a long-range free kick landed in the goal square, causing confusion which the Rovers strikers were able to take advantage of.
Then the momentum changed quickly, with Jamie King levelling the scores at 4-4.
Sensing a victory, Geo players kept on attacking at every opportunity.
At 75 minutes, Jamie King went down hard with a devastating knee injury.
Geo now with only nine players, Manjimup threw everything at the goals for the win.
Tensions were high with multiple attacks thwarted by Allan Augusto, Damien Schoen and Joseph Chapple.
However neither side could break the deadlock, with the game finishing at 4-4 with Geographe Bay FC showing their usual character and team spirit to not give up and come home with a result.
The Geographe Bay Football Club will go up against the Bunbury Dynamos next on April 16 at Barnard Park.
Kick off is at 11am. For more information on the local club, search Geographe Bay Football Busselton on Facebook.
