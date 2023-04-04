A magnificent show of athleticism was displayed at XTERRA Australia at the weekend with over 1,000 competitors descending on Dunsborough.
Line honours went to the formidable New Zealand duo Sam Osborne and Samantha Kingsford who set the charging pace from the get-go and notched up another title to their XTERRA hall of fame.
"It's honestly a banger of a race on a hell of course," winner Sam Osborne said.
"It really rewards somebody who can rail a bike around a corner."
The long course race consisted of a 1.5 kilometer swim along Geographe Bay, a 28 kilometer mountain bike race through Meelup Regional Park, and a 10 kilometer trail run.
Osborne who clocked a time of 2:26:20 and said the course lived up to its expectations with a technical run and sensational mountain bike leg.
Australians Ben Allen and Tyla Windham put on a great show of determination hunting Osborne down on course to the cheers of the local community.
They finished in second and third respectively in times of 2:30:05 and 2:33:16.
"The Dunsborough course is just so good - you're sliding out, going over jumps and berms," said Allen.
"Sam's a solid competitor and I'm glad to share this race course with him."
In the female race, Kingsford showed her absolute power across all 3 disciplines with an overall time of 2:52:33; holding off Australia's Kristen Gardner (3:05:36) and Kate Bramley (3:15:11).
Race coordinator Sam Maffett was impressed once again with the weekend's showing of magnificence.
"Well done and thank you to all who raced, as well as those involved as support crews, spectators, and our sponsors," said Maffett.
For more information on the event or to view the photos, go to www.xterradunsborough.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.