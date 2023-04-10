Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Former Busselton residents in wild comedy of behind-the-scenes disasters

Updated April 10 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sidney (former Busselton resident Russell Chandler, second from left) longs for a ladder in Absurd Person Singular with Jane (former Busselton resident Rosemary Schultz, left), Eva (Josephine Wayling) and Ronald (Paul Anderson).
Sidney (former Busselton resident Russell Chandler, second from left) longs for a ladder in Absurd Person Singular with Jane (former Busselton resident Rosemary Schultz, left), Eva (Josephine Wayling) and Ronald (Paul Anderson).

IT'S the play that's got everything - including the kitchen sink - and former Busselton residents Russell Chandler and Rosemary Schultz in the cast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.