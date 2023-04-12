A new head of operations for WA's premier film festival CinefestOZ has been selected with arts enthusiast Cassandra Jordan stepping into the role of CEO from next month.
The new head comes after long-time leader Malinda Nixon stepped down from the position after 14 years of service.
Ms Jordan's experience in the arts, cultural, and events sector has led her to the top spot and she said she was "honoured and excited" to be joining the CinfestOZ team.
"I have long admired the organisation's commitment to providing a vital platform for Australian emerging, diverse and established screen practitioners and connecting them with our communities across Western Australia," she said.
"I look forward to working with the talented team, board, our supporters and community partners to build on the past success of CinefestOZ and achieve an even greater impact in the years ahead."
Ms Jordan has held senior leadership roles at Artrage - producer of Fringe World and Rooftop Movies - overseeing the implementation of philanthropic programs and local, state, and federal stakeholders.
The new CEO is passionate about the power of film and festivals to inspire and transform communities.
CinefestOZ chair Margaret Buswell said she was grateful for the success of the festival under Malinda Nixon.
"We are grateful for her exceptional leadership and dedication to CinefestOZ and its mission,"
"Under her guidance, CinefestOZ has grown and thrived.
"We thank Malinda for all that she has done for our organisation and wish her all the best in the future."
CinefestOZ Film Festival is a unique festival experience in WA, showcasing the country's best new film as they compete for the richest film prize in Australia.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
