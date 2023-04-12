Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
CinefestOZ Film Festival welcomes new CEO Cassandra Jordan

By Catherine Massey
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:55pm
CinefestOZ FIlm Festival new chief executive Cassandra Jordan. Picture supplied.
A new head of operations for WA's premier film festival CinefestOZ has been selected with arts enthusiast Cassandra Jordan stepping into the role of CEO from next month.

