South west urban gardeners are striving to provide more habitat for local wildlife by transforming their front yards into mini native gardens.
It comes as rain and cooler weather descends on the region, with many locals choosing to downsize their lawn areas to reduce the effort, cost, and water needed to retain them.
The gardens - known as Nature Verge Gardens - include low-growing native plants and street trees, and are being promoted by local catchment group Geocatch's Bay Ok program.
Many verges across the South West are irrigated lawn areas that require ongoing maintenance.
BayOK project manager Lisa Massey said many people were motivated to improve their gardens but didn't know where to start.
"Most of the participants have joined the program because they want to attract more birds and wildlife to their gardens," she said.
"A native verge garden is a key component in increasing the habitat diversity on their property."
The project is focused on educating locals on how to garden more sustainably by implementing sandy soils, using clay and compost, building soil health, and selecting native plant species appropriate for the verge and sun exposure.
Since the start of the year, eighteen homeowners have been involved with the project including project participant Bindi Evans who is now in the process of creating an urban wildlife corridor.
"I'm interested in planting a waterwise and wildlife-friendly verge as I have a lot of native animals visiting. Mainly birds, skinks, and my resident possum family," Ms Evans said.
"I find keeping on top of my weeds takes most of my time, so I will try the beautiful native verge approach. I think it will really 'pop' and hopefully inspire others."
More information on the Bay OK project can be found online at www.geocatch.asn.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
