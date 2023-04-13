A search for a compassionate and kind WA student is underway as The Fred Hollows Foundation seeks out the newest recipient of its prestigious humanitarian award.
The award, which will also see its winner become the foundation's new junior ambassador, will go to a year 6 student who displays compassion, integrity and kindness in their everyday life.
Teachers, principals, parents, and members of the community are all encouraged to nominate any Year 6 student who embodies the humanitarian spirit.
In 2022, Geographe Primary School Tyler Johnson was nominated by his mother Nerissa for his philanthropic spirit after he sold his toys and donated the proceeds to a local charity.
Tyler said he felt lucky to receive the award and encouraged people to get involved.
"For the award, I raised money for a local charity called SAFE who save animals from euthanasia," he said.
"I walked 10,000 steps per day for two weeks walking over 180,000 steps and raising $1,400."
This year Tyler has completed his second walkathon, raising more than $1500 for The Fred Hollows Foundation.
"Knowing I'm helping people and animals in need gives me a good feeling," Tyler said.
"I will continue to do this for years to come until I cannot walk anymore."
Whether it's helping others, supporting good causes or volunteering, no act of kindness is too small to be considered for the award.
Since 2012, the Fred Hollows Humanity Award has recognised more than 2,000 students across Australia.
Award recipients will be recognised at a virtual presentation ceremony at the end of the school year, and nominations close on July 21.
To enter or nominate someone, visit www.hollows.org/au/humanityaward.
