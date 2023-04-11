House of the Week | One of a kind on Keel

This one-of-a-kind custom designed home on the canals offers a well-designed floor plan with large rooms for everyone. There's a spacious open-plan kitchen with gas cooktop, wok burner, electric oven, microwave recess and S/S splashback and rangehood, ample kitchen storage space with cupboards, overheads, built-in pantry and breakfast bar. The amazing open-plan living area overlooks the water and the extensive use of wood throughout the home creates a warm beach feeling. The home also features a separate, elevated theatre/lounge area perfect for the kids.

