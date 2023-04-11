House of the Week | One of a kind on Keel

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This unique property will pleasantly surprise you upon entering the front gate. It will take you into a large, open, sun-filled courtyard that's perfect for entertaining or as a safe play area for kids. With a hidden front gate built into the wall you could even park a boat or a trailer.
This one-of-a-kind custom designed home on the canals offers a well-designed floor plan with large rooms for everyone. There's a spacious open-plan kitchen with gas cooktop, wok burner, electric oven, microwave recess and S/S splashback and rangehood, ample kitchen storage space with cupboards, overheads, built-in pantry and breakfast bar. The amazing open-plan living area overlooks the water and the extensive use of wood throughout the home creates a warm beach feeling. The home also features a separate, elevated theatre/lounge area perfect for the kids.
Features of the home include glass louvre windows maximising ventilation and capitalise on the coastal sea breezes, 24 solar panels for energy efficiency, low-maintenance gardens and outside areas, and your very own private jetty to park your boat. Enjoy the decked outdoor area while entertaining guests or just relax overlooking serene water.
Start living the dream in this custom-designed character home on the canals of Port Geographe.
