The complete guide to Google AdWords management Perth

Google AdWords efficiently drives qualified traffic to your business by optimising your products and services. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



The business industry is becoming more competitive. Companies invest in various digital marketing strategies to broaden their reach to overcome this competition. One of the most common ways businesses market their products and services online is through Google AdWords, which is also referred to as Google Ads.

This digital marketing program created by Google allows you to generate online ads and enhance your reach to the people interested in your products and services. It relies on a pay-per-click (PPC) strategy, meaning you pay for every searcher clicking on your ad.

However, for your ads to be effective and boost your visibility, you need strategies that always start with your audience. Creating messages that resonate with your audience goes a long way to convincing them to follow the links. That's where management comes into play. In light of this, here's a complete guide to Google AdWords management Perth:

What Google Ads management entails

Google Ads management entails constantly optimising your Google Ads campaigns and groups to get the best out of them. Usually, this optimisation depends on performance metrics that reveal how well a particular campaign proceeds.

Benefits of Google Ads management Perth

Working with a Google Ads management agency offers several advantages you may not achieve when doing it on your own. You can work with people with the appropriate skills to create and manage your Google Ads tactics. Some of the benefits you can enjoy include the following:

You get quick results: Other marketing campaigns like TV, radio, or print may take some time before you see results as it can be tiring to put together. Thankfully, an expert can quickly develop an online ad campaign and immediately launch it. This results in quick traffic jumps, and you can see results within some hours.

You can obtain measurable outcomes: Sometimes, you may find difficulties understanding your Google Ads performance, especially if you aren't well-versed in this industry. However, an Ads manager can access statistics like the number of impressions, clicks, CTR, etc. and interpret them into actionable insights.

They help boost your return on investment (ROI): Another significant benefit of Google Ads management Perth is that they can help boost your ROI by ensuring that your ads are efficient and reach the appropriate audience. This helps you generate more leads, given that visitors who click on ads are 50% more likely to make a purchase.

You can save time and effort: Managing a Google Ads campaign may be tedious. You may have to conduct keyword research and identify the keywords that'll generate more traffic. Additionally, you may have to create an ad copy, adjust bids and budgets, set up campaigns and ad groups, and test your results. This is time-consuming and requires extra effort. However, a professional ad manager will oversee all these processes as you focus on other business tasks.

You can attract the right clients: With the appropriate Google Ads management, you can market your brand to attract valuable prospects or sales-qualified leads ready to make a purchase.

You can keep up with the latest trends: Google's ranking algorithm constantly evolves, and ad rankings change. If you aren't updated or constantly working to retain your position, you can easily be replaced from the top rank. Thankfully, Google Ads management agencies can help you keep up with modern trends and ensure your ads are relevant.

Generating Google Ads may take a lot of thinking and planning. You must identify the keywords you want to target and the information you want to pass to your prospective clients. Moreover, you must ensure that your ads are relevant and appealing. Otherwise, people will skip and click those of your competitors.

With effective Google Ads management Perth, you can receive professional services that generate more leads for your business and eventually lead to more revenue.

How to manage your ads

Below are some tips that can enable you to manage your ads effectively.:

1. Review your existing Google Ad performance

Knowing your ads' accomplishments and what is and isn't working for your business enables you to make appropriate adjustments. Here are some measures you can focus on:

Conversions: A conversion occurs when a searcher completes a desired action, like making a purchase.

Click-through rate (CTR): CTR is the ratio of clicks your ad receives to the number of impressions. Google uses CTR to determine the relevance of your ads. On top of that, you can use this data to determine if your ads are reaching your target audience. A high CTR indicates that several people notice your ads, click on them and convert. According to a study on the CTR of global search ads, it was discovered that in the second quarter of 2020, it was 1.7%, while in the first quarter of 2022, it was 1.56%.

Impressions: This occurs every time your ads are shown, and a searcher sees them on Google. Therefore, ensure you create outstanding and relevant ads for Google to display them high enough and raise your impressions and performance.

Clicks: This is one of the most vital metrics in Google ads. The more clicks you have, the more relevant and engaging your ads are. But if your ads aren't getting clicks, you should make the necessary alterations. According to statistics, the top 3 paid ad spots receive 46% of clicks on the search results pages.

These are only some vital metrics you should focus on. After collecting all the data, you can identify the campaigns that need improvement. You may even need to introduce new strategies and monitor how they impact your performance.

2. Reassess your ad targeting

After reviewing your existing Google Ad performance and realising that you aren't reaching your target audience, you can reassess your ad targeting. To do this, you must know more about your target audience. Know their age, location, gender, demands, interests, etc. and tailor your keywords towards their likes.

3. Improve your landing pages

Landing pages are essential when managing your Google Ads. They enable you to direct your leads to conversions by tactically placing a call to action. This makes visitors concentrate on the goal instead of getting distracted by numerous links directing them away from that particular page.

However, you must optimise your landing pages to obtain the highest possible conversion rates from searchers who get there. According to statistics, businesses utilising optimisation software for their landing pages increase their average conversion by 30%.

4. Consider using automated bidding

When generating Google Ads, you have two options: manual or automated bidding. Every choice has its gains and disadvantages. One great thing about the latter is that Google automatically adjusts your bids depending on your ads' probability of getting clicks or conversions. This saves you from the tedious task and guesswork of setting bids that suit your achievement objectives.

5. Utilise A/B testing to optimise your ads performance

A/B testing or split testing is a randomised experiment that enables you to gain a deeper insight into your audience segments. Here, you use different ad campaigns on your audience to check the one that performs better. Simply put, you display version A to some of your audience and B to others. The good thing about Google is that it enables you to test several factors like landing pages, Ad bids, Ad targeting, Ad copy, etc.

6. Avoid regular Google ad errors

When managing your Google Ads, you may encounter various ways of personalising your campaigns to reach your clients. However, this amount of information can be overwhelming, which can result in errors or insignificant strategies. Here are some mistakes you should avoid:

Using the wrong keyword matches: Google Ads has three categories of Google Ads has three categories of keyword matches available: broad, phrase, and exact matches. In a broad match, your ads will display when people search for your provided keywords, irrespective of how the words appear in the search string. In phrase match keywords, your ads will show when people enter your keywords in the exact order. Finally, your ads will appear in the exact match keyword when people search for the precise keywords you used to target your audience.

Overusing negative keywords: Using negative keywords on Google Ads is recommended. However, too much of them can cost your business. With too many negative keywords, your ads will reach fewer clients. This is because they don't match close positive variants, but your ads will appear on searches or pages with close variance to your negative keyword terms. This can restrict you, making your ads not show up at all.

Neglecting quality score: Quality score is vital to Google Ads for various reasons. One of the primary reasons is that it impacts the amount you may need to pay per click. Additionally, if your score is high, Google will find it easy to get people to notice your ads in search results. By improving your quality score, you improve your PPC results by 10% . Thus, it's critical to acquire a high-quality score and do everything possible to optimise it.

Using excessive Ad extensions: Too many extensions can make your ads appear spammy or rank lower on search engine results. Therefore, ensure that your ad extensions are within the limit that can work for your business and increase your chances of landing a better ad rank.

Hiring Google AdWords management Perth services ensures your ads are free of any mistakes so that they always appear when people search for your target keywords.

Conclusion