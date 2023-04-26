Perfect conditions for first 'Cosmic Experience' in Bali

SUP surfers from all over the world from a dozen countries descended on the surf mecca of Sanur, Bali to compete in the first ever LSR Cosmic Experience.
What ensued was four days of sharing pure joy, driven by perfect longboard SUP (9ft+) waves and a stoke bought from all corners of the globe.
More than 50 SUP surfing frothers ranging from both the Mens and Women's Elite Pro and Open divisions surfed and socialised together, with surfers ranging in age from 22 years and upwards.
Besides the exotic location throwing up highly contestable waves with a choice of splitting the peak to go left or right, there was the added experience of surfing off Serangan Island from boats.
A judging pontoon brought the competitors, judges and spectators within meters of each other.
The Elite divisions were stacked with some of the world's best watermen and women, with several World Champions in the mix.
This provided everyone watching with the highest level of surfing to enjoy, which only added to the overall 'Cosmic Experience'.
The Elite Women's division was won in style by Iballa Ruano Moreno (Canary Islands) closely followed by Skyla Rayner (Australia).
The Men's final was an epic, see-sawing battle between Wes Fry and Kai Bates (Australia), and Benoit Carpentier (France) and Zane Kekoa Schweitzer (Hawaii).
The lead kept changing with nearly every wave ridden and insane manoeuvres - from massive hacks to stylish nose rides - showing that the 9ft boards are capable of high performance moves as well as a stable platform for traditional surfing.
In the end Zane Kekoa Schweitzer prevailed with an incredibly high total of 19.30 followed by Bates, Fry and Carpentier in fourth with total of 17.20, the final scores demonstrating the level of skill on show.
In the Open Men's, a field of 29 saw Trevor Tunnington (Australia) see off a quality field to take the title after a few busy days of heats and finals. In second was Trafford Harris.
Dimity Faulkner (Australia) dominated the Open Women's division for a win. Richard Wain (Australia) backed up a fifth spot in the Open Men, proving that the older crew can mix it with the young surfers, even though some were up to 40 years younger.
Wain also took out the win in the Over 60s division to become, along with the other winners, inaugural 'Cosmic Champions'.
Benoit Carpentier's perfect 10 ride scored best wave of the competition.
Supporters Michael Jenkins, Scott McKercher and Jonni Morrison Deaker, and the team at the Rip Curl School of Surfing Sanur were applauded for their support of the "truly world class surfing event".
Winners:
Men's Elite Zane Kekoa Schweitzer (Hawaii); Women's Elite Iballa Ruano Moreno (Canary Islands); Men's Weekend Warriors Trevor Tunnington (Australia); Women's Weekend warriors Dimity Faulkner (Australia); Over 60s Richard Wain (Australia); Team event SMIK
Thanks to Sponsors SMIK, Starboard, Rip Curl, Priority Standup Paddle Bali, Bali Sup Community, ASC Asian Surf Company, Prama Resort Sanur, Quobba, Drift Resort Kuta Lombok, Standup Surf Shop Fremantle WA, Indonesian Surfing Association, Serangan Boardriders Club, The Beach Wellness Cafe and Resort.
