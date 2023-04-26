Blue Ball to support Busselton Hospice Care Inc

A new celebration will take place next month in Busselton, highlighting the south west's best food, wine and entertainment while raising money for a much-loved charity.
Tickets are on sale for the Blue Ball for Busselton Hospice Care Inc, which will see local wines and beers served by members of the Busselton AFL Masters Football Club.
Organiser Michelle Shackleton said there was great excitement for the inaugural event, and generous support already from local businesses.
"We have some fabulous silent auction items including a Tiger Moth Adventure flight and lunch at Parliament House with MP Libby Mettam and there'll be a photo booth to capture the festivities," she said.
"The Blue Ball marks the start of Busselton Hospice Care's 'Go Blue for June' fundraiser and we encourage local businesses to get involved in both."
The evening will be hosted by Triple M's Angie Ayers, with DJ Macca spinning dance tunes, while Supper Road will provide a three-course dinner.
Money raised will fund ongoing volunteer support services in the Busselton Health Campus Hospice Unit and at the Geographe Bay Centre's Bereavement Support, Complementary Therapy, Home Visiting and Carer Education programs.
Busselton Hospice Care has provided end of life and bereavement support for more than 20 years and relies entirely on community donations to sustain operations. In return, its programs are provided free of charge, with no limits on use.
The Blue Ball for Busselton Hospice Care Inc is on Saturday 27 May, from 6pm to 11pm at the Undalup Room of the City of Busselton. Individual tickets or tables of 8 ($200pp + fees) includes meals, drinks and entertainment.
The Blue Ball is supported by WA Community Health Service, Mandalay Holiday Resort & Tourist Park, GenesisCare, Computer West, Busselton Toyota, William Barrett & Sons, and Vantage at Vasse.
For more info visit busseltonhospicecareinc.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.