Farmers soak up knowledge at GeoCatch gathering

Updated April 24 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:52pm
Greg Overton, Stephanie Barnes and Callan Barnes at the Restore your Waterway Workshop. Picture supplied.
Dedicated farmers from across the Geographe Catchment gathered at Sabina River last week to learn how to bring the waterways on their properties back to life.

