Farmers soak up knowledge at GeoCatch gathering

Dedicated farmers from across the Geographe Catchment gathered at Sabina River last week to learn how to bring the waterways on their properties back to life.
GeoCatch Rivercare Officer Claire Macleay and revegetation specialist Greg Overton used three different rehabilitated sites to illustrate what can be achieved with fencing and revegetation.
Greg emphasised to the group that site preparation before planting is vital to the success of the plants.
"Ground preparation and weed control are the most important parts of a revegetation project. If you don't get on top of weeds, they will quickly outcompete your seedlings," he said.
Selecting the right plants for the area is also very important.
"Some of the waterways around Busselton have been grazed for well over 100 years and are highly degraded with little remaining of the original species," Greg continued.
"It is important to try and work out what would have been there originally and select plants that will work in those specific soil types."
Geographe farmers Callan and Steph Barnes attended the workshop in preparation for revegetating a creek on their property.
Callan said there were challenges in rehabilitating waterways, but the results were very rewarding.
"We are about to fence our waterway in preparation for planting in winter 2024," he said.
"One of our main challenges is wet, waterlogged areas in winter, so species selection is important to get the right plants to grow in that area."
Busselton farmer Fiona Bowden also came away with some new ideas on fencing and stock control.
"Our main challenges to growing trees are kangaroos, rabbits, and arum lilies," she said.
"We love the roos, but they are not helpful in starting the seedlings.
"It is a long-term plan and we have only just started, but I have been inspired to see what other people are doing in waterway revegetation."
The Rivercare program supports landholders in the Geographe Catchment to install stock exclusion fencing along waterways on their property.
"We have been assisting farmers with stream restoration for over 25 years, with over 450km of riparian fencing and revegetation installed," Claire Macleay said.
Greg Overton said the measure of success with rehabilitation programs included a number of factors including weed counts, species survival rate and soil analysis.
"But for me, I measure success if I can hear the trees. If the birds and wildlife are using it, that is a success."
The project is part of Healthy Estuaries WA and Revitalising Geographe Waterways programs. The State Government initiatives aim to support the long-term health of south-west estuaries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.