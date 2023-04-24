South West artist explores nature's colour palette

A new exhibition by South West artist Joan Parke at the Old Courthouse Complex will explore the kaleidoscope of colours found in nature.
'The Colours of Nature's Palette' is the artist and art therapist's latest collection of works, featuring a wide range of media based around the colours of nature.
Brilliant acrylics sparkle against soothing watercolour, taking the viewer from dramatic to soothing.
Joan enjoys bringing a vast range of colour usually found outdoors in our gardens, the beach or the beautiful night skies into homes to contribute to our sense of wellbeing.
Also passionate about mandalas and the connection between the artform and nature, Joan will host a a workshop on basic mandala painting on Monday, May 18.
The Colours of Nature's Palette opens in the New Courtroom on Saturday 29 April from 2.00pm, with a public launch including chocolates and berries. Entry is free.
The artist will host a talk and demonstration on Monday May 4 from 2.00pm ($10pp) while the mandala workshop on May 18 will run from 1.30pm to 3.00pm ($20pp all materials provided).
More details can be found at www.facebook.com/artgeoculturalcomplex
