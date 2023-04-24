Creative vision sees collective space come alive | Photos

The South West's latest space for creatives to connect and share their talents celebrated its official opening last week.
More than 80 people attended the launch event for Light Heart Collective, located in Vasse.
The studio provides space for local creatives to both host and enjoy workshops, and on launch night was styled to show the many creative offerings including watercolour, illustration, macrame, basket making and loom weaving.
Started by Dunsborough-based Sarah Roberts, who has a background in Arts Management, the space is also home to Abbey local, artist Kirsty Wyatt and award-winning multidisciplinary Vasse artist, Cassandra Bynder.
"We were able to welcome Busselton Mayor Cr Grant Henley, Emma Skinner from Yallingup Galleries, Cate Edwards from Quindalup Artists, Karen Seaman from Margaret River Region Open Studios, and representatives from the Creatives Club South West," Sarah said.
"There were displays of work and interactive stations where people could try their hand watercolour painting or a craft activities.
"The celebration included an amazing grazing table by Nicole Tallberg of Sunflower Grazing, wine and bubbles by Howard Park and some great tunes."
Yallingup Galleries' Emma Skinner was full of praise for the opening night.
"What a wonderful event, thank you for all you are doing for the local creative community," she said.
Light Heart Collective shares a building with Flux and Facet, a jewellery making studio owned and run by fellow creative, Emma Meakes, and Vassalite Creations, an artist working with entomological specimens operated by Jess Dickson.
There are a number of workshops running each month and all details can be found on the website www.lightheartcollective.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.