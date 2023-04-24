Eight members of Busselton Swim Club have returned to WA after competing on the Gold Coast for the Australian Age National Swimming Championships.
Taking place from April 9 to 15, competition was at an extreme high for the local swimmers who gave sterling performances, with many of club's members competing in a national competition for the first time.
Four of the eight athletes achieved personal bests, with Scarlett Riddle (16) securing 14th in both the 50 and 100m breaststroke.
Violet Reynolds smashed her 20th achievement in the 2022 event to come 12th in the 200m backstroke.
Also capping a good week was Lily O'Meara (16), who secured bronze after being selected to swim in the WA State mixed relay.
Busselton's relay team of Violet Reynolds, Scarlett Riddle, Lily O'Meara and Brooklyn Rayne (13) also competed in the 13-17-year medley competition.
"Our team really performed well against teams that have significantly more resources available to them," Busselton Swimming Club head coach Andrew Sexton said.
"This year we had our first relay qualification for several years, and to compete with 13-year-olds in a race populated with older swimmers is a sign of great potential for the future."
Mr Sexton said the team had learnt a lot about the pressures of a national competition and expected the experience to benefit them in upcoming events.
"I hope some of the performances of our senior girls will inspire all of our young athletes to believe they can compete on a national stage in future years, and that they realise that it takes hard work to achieve their dreams," he said.
"With young swimmers like Brooklyn who qualified for eight events in all four strokes, with the right application, our younger generation could match the achievements of the older swimmers."
Busselton Swimming Club also had 11 swimmers compete at the WA Junior State and End of Season Champs with Ivy Hoang (9) securing a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke and a bronze in the 100m breaststroke.
Archie O'Beirne (15) also did well to achieve three personal bests, as well as securing a silver in the 50m butterfly, and a bronze in the 50m freestyle.
More information on the club is online at www.busseltonswimmingclub.com.au
