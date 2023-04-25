Busselton Jetty staff and volunteers are feeling much warmer this season after a young Busselton entrepreneur crocheted 60 beanies for them to wear on the job.
Eleven year-old Georgia Vardy was approached by the non-profit due to her creative hands and focussed mind, commissioned for the job to create beanies to match the teal uniform.
Busselton Jetty Inc chief executive Lisa Shreeve said the Jetty looked to support local producers, of any age.
"Georgia came to us last year with a proposal, helped us match the colour of our jackets perfectly and crocheted these beautiful woollen beanies, some with pom poms and some without which will keep our staff cosy and warm all winter," she said.
The huge feat took Georgia almost a year to complete, working before and after school, and even in the car while travelling.
"It took me about 120 hours all up over the past year to make them all," Georgia said.
"I was thinking about them in my sleep."
Georgia's father Dave Vardy said he was proud of her commitment.
"She has been very focussed and dedicated to the task and has used the money to purchase some new furniture for her room and some Lego."
To commission beanies with Georgia, email crochetedbygeorgia@gmail.com
