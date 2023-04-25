House of the Week | Panoramic ocean views

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This 2022 quality built modern home sits on a good size 864 square-metre block, and really is a unique opportunity to live the dream.
The front entry is on the middle level, opening onto a lounge/media room. Off this is the main bedroom, walk-in-robe and ensuite, with a private deck, a laundry, two more bedrooms and family bathroom - all generous in size, light filled with burnished concrete floors, ceiling fans and blinds.
The open plan upper living area really is spectacular. The view of the ocean and Flinders Bay is perfectly framed by the picture windows. There is a large kitchen with a butlers pantry, a lounge and dining area, opening onto a protected deck. Recycled blackbutt flooring adds to the ambiance. Imagine watching the sun rise over the ocean and setting over the bushland.
The house is beautifully designed to take full advantage of the views and has a large rear garden which is fully landscaped and reticulated from the recycled greywater system. There is a hot and cold outdoor shower, a separate studio, lawn, natives, fruit trees and more. The large double garage on street level has enough space for storage and a workbench, with direct access into the home.
It is in a quiet cul-de-sac close to Flinders Bay.
