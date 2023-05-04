South West chalets find balance in sustainable luxury

Hand planting 6000 rose gum saplings on their 100-acre family farm 14 years ago set Busselton couple Andrew and Fran Robinson on an unanticipated environmental journey.
Thanks to these trees, and plenty of dedicated hard work, the couple has just achieved Eco Certification for nature tourism for their multi-award-winning boutique accommodation, Tree Chalets.
Eco Tourism Australia, the country's peak body for ecotourism and sustainable tourism, awarded the certification to Tree Chalets for their demonstration of best practice in sustainability and ecotourism.
Fran said she believed Tree Chalets could be Australia's only holiday accommodation to achieve net zero carbon emissions by their own means, rather than through purchasing carbon offsets.
"We're thrilled to officially receive this acknowledgement for our eco-tourism efforts," she said.
"We like to think of ourselves as 'self-sufficient net zero carbon emissions' as we have achieved carbon offsetting by our own means.
"It all started with the trees. We began with 6000 trees and each year we've thinned them out and hand-pruned to achieve their now distinctive look, allowing dappled light through the 25-metre canopy and statuesque white trunks of the now-1000 trees, and creating a breath-taking vista for chalet guests.
"But there's been a more important outcome in the significant amount of carbon dioxide the gumtrees consume - 26 tonne by our estimation.
"Our residence and two luxury chalets are totally off-grid thanks to a 15KW solar cell array and 28KW storage battery, 610,000 litres of rainwater storage which we UV filter."
Inside, the chalets boast sustainable choices, from refillable soap dispensers to LED light fittings, renewable timber sourced from the property, and no single-use plastics.
Guests are supplied with farm fresh eggs and produce wherever possible, and each chalet features a Tesla EV charger.
Opening just three years ago, the business has won gold and silver at state and national tourism awards in 2021 and 2022, have been Eco Certified, and accredited as an EcoStar and Sustainable Tourism Accredited Business.
Fran said being eco-friendly and off-grid doesn't mean scrimping on luxuries, and that they worked with local businesses to enhance the visitor experience with masseurs, local produce hampers, farm produce tours and country hospitality.
"We aim to balance luxury with sustainability. Guests love the tranquillity and connection with nature - whether it be a bubble bath in the claw-foot tub on the back deck overlooking bushland, or curling up by the fire with a bottle of red while enjoying a gourmet platter overlooking the rose gums."
Visit treechalets.com.au for more information.
