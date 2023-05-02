Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Talented young swimmer's achievements awarded

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated May 2 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 6:30pm
14 year old Busselton Swimming Club member, Ruby McLellan has been recognised for her dedication and success in open water and long distance swimming.
Busselton Freight's latest Rising Sports Star Award recipient is 14 year old Busselton Swimming Club member, Ruby McLellan.

Local News

