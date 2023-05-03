Creative couple join forces for new exhibition

Husband and wife team and local creatives Malcolm and Erin Roberts will unveil a collection of woodwork and paintings at the Old Courthouse Complex, which pay homage to the beauty and uniqueness of the South West landscape.
Malcolm's passion for woodworking allows him to explore the beauty - from tall timbers to the smallest nuts, which he often embeds in resin within his pieces.
The silky smooth finish brings out the unique look of the different woods and he chooses to work exclusively with WA timbers.
"I get to walk amongst the forest in my role as a bushwalking guide. I love seeing a piece transform as I sand and oil it, all the way through to my signature smooth finish," Malcolm said.
"With such a range of qualities and rareness to choose from, I exclusively use WA timbers. From furniture to boards, my goal is to honour the timber by making something beautiful."
Erin's reflections are directed toward the floral beauty - from springtime displays of native orchids through to the starbursts of flowering eucalyptus.
Using watercolour and acrylic, she celebrates the often tiny and short-lived beauty of our native flora.
"My colour schemes reflect the season or region of my walks," Erin said.
"Each place has its own unique set of colours, just as it has its own unique composition that brings the amazing range of flora, especially orchids."
'Wild Wood' will be on display in the Bond Store in the Old Courthouse Complex, Busselton from Saturday 6 May 2023 where you can meet the artists at 11am.
Open daily, the exhibition continues through to 6 June 2023.
