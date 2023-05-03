Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Creative couple join forces for new exhibition

May 4 2023 - 8:00am
Creative couple join forces for new exhibition
Creative couple join forces for new exhibition

Husband and wife team and local creatives Malcolm and Erin Roberts will unveil a collection of woodwork and paintings at the Old Courthouse Complex, which pay homage to the beauty and uniqueness of the South West landscape.

Local News

