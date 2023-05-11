Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Style swap at Solitaire Homestead fashion fundraiser

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
May 11 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2021 Swap N Share committee members Kelly Laflamme Mesdag, CJ Heins, Ashlyn Thompson & Kelly-Ann Bunney. Pictures by Jill Rogers- Kinfolk Photography.
2021 Swap N Share committee members Kelly Laflamme Mesdag, CJ Heins, Ashlyn Thompson & Kelly-Ann Bunney. Pictures by Jill Rogers- Kinfolk Photography.

This month, locals are invited to take part in a charity fundraising event with a difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.