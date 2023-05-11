Style swap at Solitaire Homestead fashion fundraiser

This month, locals are invited to take part in a charity fundraising event with a difference.
Set amongst the trees of venue partners, Solitaire Homestead, the 'Swap N Raise' event will raise money for the Radiance Network South West.
The Radiance Network was established to address the multitude of needs for parents who experience emotional stress following birth or while caring for a young child.
"The premise behind the event is simple, you donate up to 10 items of quality clothing, you get a token to use in the shop at the event," a spokesperson said.
"We have a heap of raffle and silent auction prizes up for grabs, thanks to the generous support of the local business community. There will be live music, food and drinks and it's just an overall great day, with proceeds going directly to Radiance."
The popular annual gathering raised over $15,000 at the most recent gathering, and has provided more than $50,000 to Radiance Network since its inception.
The event is the brainchild of local woman CJ Heins, who has been a passionate advocate for the support group since her own experience with postpartum mental illness.
Ms Heins said Radiance aimed to support both mothers and fathers in all stages of their parenting journey.
"No one talks about the fourth trimester of pregnancy - it's so important to talk to these parents before they hit rock bottom," she said. "We want this space for people to come and feel supported."
Radiance Network's government funding is not guaranteed year on year, so the group relies on additional fundraising activities to continue its work.
"It's so important because regional WA needs the most support out of anywhere, but it's not there," Ms Heins said.
"Parents are much more isolated down here than in metro areas - so we want to provide a space where people feel they can be listened to and validated in what they are going through," she said.
The Swap N Raise is on Saturday May 27 from 11am to 4pm. For tickets and info, visit events.humanitix.com/swap-n-raise-2023
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.