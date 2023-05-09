House of the Week | Rural-esque lifestyle awaits

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 8
Welcome to the ultimate hobby farm package with a comfortable four bedroom, two bathroom home. There are green grassed paddocks that are a haven for horses with a plentiful supply of water from the town scheme water, rainwater tank, and spring fed dam. This spacious family home features generous sized living areas, including a lounge area, open plan living area that opens out to both outdoor entertaining areas to complement the indoor/outdoor living advantage of the home. The large kitchen and meals area is perfect for big family gatherings with its abundance of bench and cupboard space. The two outdoor north-facing timber decked areas with café blinds are fantastic for all year round entertaining, overlooking the back yard, below ground pool and green pastures.
Features of the home also include a solar heated swimming pool, outside shower, oversized stables, manicured lawns surrounding the home, fox proof chicken run, and an extra high drive thru garage, with an adjoining workshop. The property currently accommodates agisted horses in seven paddocks, along with caravan and boat storage. All paddocks have automatic large plastic water troughs, oversized round yard, inside and outside wash bays, tack room, feed shed and implement area. Also, under cover float parking.
This rare lifestyle opportunity is less than seven minutes to the town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.