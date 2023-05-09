House of the Week | Rural-esque lifestyle awaits

Welcome to the ultimate hobby farm package with a comfortable four bedroom, two bathroom home. There are green grassed paddocks that are a haven for horses with a plentiful supply of water from the town scheme water, rainwater tank, and spring fed dam. This spacious family home features generous sized living areas, including a lounge area, open plan living area that opens out to both outdoor entertaining areas to complement the indoor/outdoor living advantage of the home. The large kitchen and meals area is perfect for big family gatherings with its abundance of bench and cupboard space. The two outdoor north-facing timber decked areas with café blinds are fantastic for all year round entertaining, overlooking the back yard, below ground pool and green pastures.

