Kids get creative at Vasse art collective | Photos

Light Heart Collective has started its second Creative Kids Series at their vintage styled warehouse studio in Vasse Business Park.
The Collective's Sarah Roberts said the latest series offers children in school years 4, 5 and 6 the chance to explore their creativity in a fun, safe and inclusive environment.
"The series runs for 6 weeks with each week being an opportunity to explore a different creative skill and the sixth week an exhibition of the children's work for family and friends," Ms Roberts explained.
As pressures are increasing on families, this is a time when our local children can really enjoy the positive benefits that come from immersing themselves in creative experiences and enjoying positive connections.- Sarah Roberts
"The first workshop was pressed flower lanterns where the children created paper lanterns and decorated them with dried flowers, leaves and coloured paper."
When complete, the lanterns can be paired with a battery powered light to illuminate the decorations.
Other creative areas explored during the term will include watercolour painting and sketch book covering with Kirsty Wyatt, Mono-Printing with Cassandra Bynder, and botanical pictures with Sarah Roberts.
"Light Heart Collective aims to bring together local creatives to both offer and enjoy creative workshops in a shared space as we are aware of the wide-ranging benefits of this," Ms Roberts said.
"We have extended this to children and are looking for support from local businesses and community members for this project.
"We feel that as pressures are increasing on families, this is a time when our local children can really enjoy the positive benefits that come from immersing themselves in creative experiences and enjoying positive connections."
If you are interested in supporting the project or for a child in your life to become involved, contact sarah@lightheartcollective.com.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.