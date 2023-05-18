Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
App to help Busselton Jetty move to low-carbon future

May 18 2023 - 11:57am
The solar-powered train which runs along the Busselton Jetty is just one of the initiatives to support sustainable tourism in the region.
BUSSELTON Jetty Inc (BJI) has announced a new partnership with Australian sustainability platform Everclime, with a view to assisting the organisation in its transition to a low-carbon and sustainable future.

Local News

