App to help Busselton Jetty move to low-carbon future

BUSSELTON Jetty Inc (BJI) has announced a new partnership with Australian sustainability platform Everclime, with a view to assisting the organisation in its transition to a low-carbon and sustainable future.
"The Jetty is an important environmental organisation that benefits from tourism," Busselton Jetty Inc chief executive Lisa Shreeve explained.
"All businesses generate emissions, and our business relies upon a thriving environment therefore, it is the Jetty's responsibility to do as much as it can to be a responsible environmental citizen."
Carbon offsets are just the next step, to take accountability for the emissions we can't avoid today.- Lisa Shreeve
Everclime's app encourages visitors to contribute to their footprint reduction for as little as $2.90 plus GST, rewarding them via discounts at the Jetty Cafe.
The BJI Impact Certificate consists of 25kg of carbon sequestered - half the amount the average Australian will emit per day - and with each purchase contributes to the Busselton Jetty Environment Foundation.
"Our solar-powered train, office solar panels, Ecotourism Accreditation, Climate Action Business certification, each and Underwater Clean Ups and our Marine Conservation programs are some actions the Jetty takes," Ms Shreeve said.
"We also measure all our environmental aspects and impacts to see how we can operate more sustainably."
Ms Shreeve said Everclime was selected due to their WA roots, and incentives for Jetty visitors to offset their emissions.
"Everclime offers a range of sustainability initiatives including preserving coral reefs, cleaning up oceans, restoring forests and regenerating grasslands, potentially one-day seagrass in Geographe Bay," she said.
Everclime founder and chief executive Sebastian Gray said the company was excited to support the BJI.
"Our mission is to bring impact action into our daily lives, building circular economies that deliver value across the stakeholder landscape, rewarding customers, and generating leads for business all whilst supporting and funding crucial environmental and impact initiatives," he said.
BJI also contributes 25 percent of ticket sales towards ongoing maintenance of the 158 year old structure.
