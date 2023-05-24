The Busselton Magpies' women's side had a stellar 2022, culminating in a one-point grand final victory over the Bunbury Bulldogs.
As it turns out, that was just the start of their golden run.
They've played seven games so far this season, and won all of them. It's made even sweeter by the fact that they only conceded points in one of those games.
So far this season, the Magpies have scored 443 points, and only had eight kicked against them.
That gives them a percentage of 5537.5.
Player - coach Rennie Meadmore is of course delighted at her team's performance. But the competitor in her wants more of a challenge.
The Magpies got it in round six, when the Harvey Bulls put the first points in the against column. The 22 - 8 scoreline provided the first real resistance to the Magpies' charge.
"It was probably the first game where we had that high level of physicality, so a lot of us came off the field going 'that's what footy's about'," Meadmore said.
"We're stoked that we got scored on. That's what we want. We don't want the competition to be 100 points to nil, we want an even battle every week.
"You love winning, but you'd rather it be a hard fought win."
After a first round bye, the Magpies' first game of the season saw them belt the Eaton Boomers 101 - 0. Dunsborough suffered a similar fate in round three, going down 85 - 0.
The run continued with a 78 - 0 win over Donnybrook, and they followed it up 81 - 0 against the Bunbury Bulldogs.
Meadmore said keeping teams scoreless is down to the Magpies' "elite" back line, who carry a simple mantra.
"Play as if we were losing."
"Even though that might be the score line, there's definitely always areas to improve in, so we just make sure we're all getting around each other, and making sure we have good numbers on the training track, and just keep pushing forward."
The Magpies' round seven opponents, South Bunbury, were also scoreless - but that's because they were forced to forfeit the match due to a lack of available players.
That contrast is what has Meadmore concerned.
She said a player points system, introduced two seasons ago, is holding back teams in the women's competition by not allowing them to field full strength sides.
Players are assigned points based on whether they started at the club - one point - were recruited from another club - two or three points - or players involved with WAFL or AFLW - four or five points.
Teams are assigned a points cap, depending on where they finish on the ladder. With a limited selection pool, 22 players often don't fit within the points cap, regardless of where the team finished.
"I want the league to step in and start changing things," Meadmore said.
"The points system that we've got in the women's competition is stopping me from fielding 22, and I know South Bunbury - who's on the opposite end of the ladder - are also struggling to name 22.
"I think the points system needs to have a good look at. If it doesn't happen this year, then next year definitely."
Busselton will host Carey Park for this weeks Belt Up round. The Panthers are coming off their own percentage boosting 26 - 0 win over Dunsborough, but the way the Magpies are going, it looks like it'll be tough to replicate.
"I think we're all just excited to get out there and play a game of footy before we have our general club bye," Meadmore said.
