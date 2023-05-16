Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Mettam says state budget overlooks Vasse region

Edward Scown
Edward Scown
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 12:30pm
Libby Mettam has voiced her concerns about the state budget.
Member for Vasse Libby Mettam has slammed the state government's budget, saying it leaves the region government's 'out-of-sight' and 'out-of-mind'.

