Member for Vasse Libby Mettam has slammed the state government's budget, saying it leaves the region government's 'out-of-sight' and 'out-of-mind'.
"Budgets are supposed to be forward looking, but the biggest investments that the McGowan Labor Government is committing to are largely road projects and other infrastructure projects already underway. Nothing new and more of the same.
"This Budget shows all the signs of a government that is simply going through the motions and has no vision or real commitment to the region."
Ms Mettam said a lack of investment in upgrades and expansion of the Busselton-Margaret River Airport Terminal was a missed opportunity to build on the region's international reputation and the growth the airport has experienced with increases in FIFO charter flights and interstate visitors.
Statistics provided in the City of Busselton's May council meeting agenda show passenger numbers through the airport have increased by 184 per cent since early 2022. These are made up mostly by the 31 FIFO flights per week, as well as an increase in private jet and charter operations.
"There has been incredibly strong demand for the Melbourne to Busselton flights and from increased intrastate FIFO flights that is stretching the airport's capacity," Ms Mettam said.
"The government spends millions on international and interstate advertising to drive tourism and jobs in our region but doesn't back it up with a funding commitment to a modern and welcoming airport."
Ms Mettam also expressed disappointment at a lack of funding to upgrade the Margaret River Hospital, which she called a glaring oversight.
"The WA Country Health Service had identified as a priority upgrades to the hospital more than two years ago, but nothing has been committed to.
"This lack of commitment to investing in the hospital is at odds with the Government's commitment to support junior nurses into regional areas when the government can't provide an upgraded and up-to-date hospital for them to work."
