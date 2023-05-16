Magpies turn it on for Arbon's 200th game

The Magpies have continued their undefeated streak with a seventh straight win. But it wasn't a straight forward affair.
Busselton hosted South Bunbury for the round seven clash, and the visitors immediately made their presence felt, kicking two goals in the first quarter to lead by five points into quarter time.
The Magpies back line held firm in the second, allowing only a behind for South Bunbury while the forwards slotted two goals, three behinds to take the lead into half time 23 - 15.
Fortunes reversed in the third, as South Bunbury's Leigh Kohlmann put two through the middle, while the Magpies struggled to find their target, kicking six behinds to trail by a single point heading into the final term.
Some choice words from coach Daniel Delaney at the break had the Magpies fired up, and after kicking just three goals the whole game, they came out and kicked six.
Mitch Howlett converted in the first minute. Jaxon East would kick another to open the margin to 12 points before Kohlmann kicked his third goal of the match to bring it back to six points.
That goal would be the Tigers' final score, with Mitch Howlett kicking the sealer at the 17 minute mark as the margin became three goals.
Liam Creighton kicked a goal from a snap, followed by a goal from deep in the pocket by Brodie Howell as the Magpies sailed home to beat the Tigers by 32 points.
It was a great way to seal the game for club stalwart Jackson Arbon, who celebrated is 200th League game for the club.
The 2016 and 2017 club Best and Fairest played his first League game in 2010, while he was still playing in the Junior and Colts teams.
He enjoyed a stint in the WAFL in 2012, where he played 14 games for the East Perth colts side. He kicked eight goals and nine behinds in his time there, and racked up 164 disposals.
Busselton will be hoping to keep their undefeated streak going when they take on Carey Park this weekend.
The Panthers are a team looking strong in its own right, sitting third on the ladder, equal on points to Donnybrook, but having played one more game.
They're coming off a six point win over Dunsborough, which they had to get done on behinds as the Sharks spread the workload, with six players kicking goals on Sunday.
The Sharks are at home this week too, hosting a struggling Harvey Brunswick Leschenault side which sits two points below the hosts on the ladder. Although with HBL sporting a slightly higher percentage, there will be a ladder position very much at stake at the Dunsborough Playing Fields.
