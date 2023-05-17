The cost of fertiliser has shot up in the past year, and remains one of the biggest expenses for farmers in the Geographe region.
One way to reduce that cost is to know what nutrients are already in your soil.
GeoCatch has opened expressions of interest for beef, sheep and dairy farmers to apply for the latest round of the Geographe Soil Testing Program.
It provides farmers with whole farm soil testing, colour-coded nutrient maps, soil and plant nutrition workshops, spring plant tissue testing and access to their chosen Fertcare Accredited agronomist, who will develop a customised fertiliser plan, specific to their production requirements across their farm.
DPIRD principal scientist David Weaver said that, despite commonly held beliefs about WA soil, extensive research shows that most paddocks already have sufficient phosphorus for good pasture growth.
"Although soils in WA have a reputation for being nutrient poor, our testing of 30,000 south west WA paddocks has found that more than 70% have phosphorus levels higher than what is needed for maximum pasture growth," Mr Weaver said.
"This means that many farmers are applying more phosphorus than their soils and pastures need. In most cases, money is wasted on phosphorus fertiliser that is not needed."
Robyn Robertson is one of the 40 per cent of farmers in the catchment who have already been involved with the program, since it started in 2010. She participated last year and highly recommends the program for those that are keen to learn more about their soil and how they can be more efficient with fertiliser.
"The program gave me information so I could get the most out of my farm, know where my dollars are best spent and how to better understand my soils," Robyn said.
"We are buying less fertiliser and are more targeted with where we spread it. Last autumn we fertilised with half of what was traditionally used and the paddocks are still showing the same productivity."
Along with saving farmers money, GeoCatch Project Officer Jenelle Schult the reduced fertiliser use is a win for the rivers, and marine life in Geographe Bay.
"Being part of the program helps farmers save money on fertiliser, improves farm productivity and reduces nutrients entering Geographe Bay."
Applications for the Geographe Soil Testing Program are open to new or returning farms until Sunday 25 June 2022. To learn more or to register your interest, head to geocatch.asn.au, or call 0491 069 078.
