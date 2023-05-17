After 14 years on the City of Busselton council, Mayor Grant Henley has announced he will step down at the local government election in October.
"After a long deliberation I have decided not to contest the October Mayoral election for the City of Busselton and will further be resigning from Council at the same time as the election," Mr Henley said.
"I am extremely proud of my service to the community over 14 years and in my leadership positions for a decade, two as Deputy Mayor and eight as Mayor. I am incredibly thankful for the support and advice I have received from community, colleagues and family."
First elected onto Council in 2009, Mr Henley became Deputy Mayor in 2013, and has been Mayor of the City of Busselton since October 2015.
He has been a strong supporter of the City's foreshore redevelopment and town centre revitalisation projects. He played a key role in the attraction of cruise ships to the region and advocated for the expansion of the Busselton - Margaret River Airport.
"Our community has seen extraordinary progress and development in that period, but there is always more to be done. Balancing the need for growth but retaining the character of our district is always difficult.
"None of the achievements overseen would have been possible without the City's fantastic staff who do so much for our community, often without acknowledgment."
City of Busselton CEO Tony Nottle thanked Mr Henley for his 14 years of "Service and dedication to his community."
"His knowledge and experience, along with his passion for the City of Busselton, will be truly missed. We wish Mayor Henley and his family all the very best as they look forward to the next chapter," Mr Nottle said.
The next local government election will be held on October 21, where six of the nine seats on council will be contested.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.