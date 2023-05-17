Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton Mayor Grant Henley to step down at October election

By Edward Scown
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Busselton Mayor Grant Henley says he won't be contesting his seat at the next election.
After 14 years on the City of Busselton council, Mayor Grant Henley has announced he will step down at the local government election in October.

