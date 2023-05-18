Debate raged in the City of Busselton council chambers on Wednesday night, as councillors voted to disband the Lower Vasse River Management Advisory Group.
The group consisted of four community members experienced in farming, waterways management, and microbiology, who councillors said were instrumental in gathering information on algal bloom in the Vasse River over the past three years.
Instead, the City will now put in place a community and stakeholder engagement model which Councillor Sue Riccelli - who moved the motion - said would broaden the scope of community input through open meetings.
"Just because that is going to cease, doesn't mean we're not going to continue consulting with the community, and gaining their input," Cr Riccelli said.
"I would hope that those who have been a part of the Lower Vasse River Management Advisory Group would attend, and provide some input with the background and expertise that they have."
The motion drew comment from former group member Dr Andrew Dickie, who said he was concerned that levels of Cyanobacteria - commonly known as blue-green algae - had risen to record levels in the Vasse River this year, and that greater public messaging about the danger was needed.
The bacteria, Dr Dickie said, can release toxins into the water which have been known to cause neurodegenerative disease in people who go into, or live around the river.
However, the WA Health Department has stated that these toxins are not easily transmitted through the air, and that recent research from the World Health Organisation shows no link between the toxin and neurodegenerative disease.
The City is currently dredging part of the river to remove nutrient-rich sediment in an attempt to combat the algae. Progress has been slow, and another former group member Keith Sims asked council why other treatment options hadn't been trialed recently.
"The city is reluctant to implement the free trials that have offered such as Nano Bubbles, from companies that have proven records with their solutions," Mr Sims said.
In reply, City of Busselton Director of Planning and Development Services Paul Needham cited cost as a major limiting factor in deploying alternate trials.
"There's no such thing as a free trial, and the projects we're already running are really challenging," he said.
"Once you add up the costs, you don't really have any change from $100,000. We've learned that through bitter experience."
Councillor Anne Ryan was the only one to speak in opposition, highlighting that the experience the group had gained while working on the issue would not be easily replaced.
"The group was instrumental in providing guidance when prioritising and staging the sediment removal project.
"I'm concerned that there will be a significant backlash from the community on any decision to dissolve the advisory group."
The motion passed has now set a deadline of April 2024 for the results of the current dredging project to be delivered and assessed.
