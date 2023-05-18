Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Council disbands Vasse River advisory group working on algal bloom

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A now disbanded advisory group has been tackling algae in the Lower Vasse River for three years. Picture by DWER.
A now disbanded advisory group has been tackling algae in the Lower Vasse River for three years. Picture by DWER.

Debate raged in the City of Busselton council chambers on Wednesday night, as councillors voted to disband the Lower Vasse River Management Advisory Group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.