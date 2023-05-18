The state government has announced funding for major upgrades to the Cape to Cape Track and visitor signage.
$2 million has been put up to upgrade the Cape to Cape Track, including improvements to the track surface, infrastructure upgrades, erosion management, and trail realignments to protect culturally sensitive sites.
A further $700,000 will be spent on visitor signage throughout the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park, with work expected to start later this year, and completed in mid-2025.
The Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association welcomed the boost to the national park. Chair Stuart Hicks said it comes after years of advocacy.
"The Track possesses significant environmental and cultural values, as it traverses the limestone ridge and beaches of the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park, following the coast from Cape Naturaliste down to Cape Leeuwin.
"The Track also provides the setting for some of our region's most sophisticated tourism experiences, which are instrumental in raising awareness of the destination among interstate and international audiences."
According to the state government, the Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park is the most visited national park in WA. It drew 4.6 million visitors last financial year, heading to the region to see the incredible beaches, hundreds of limestone caves, forest walks and picturesque coastline.
"The Cape to Cape Track is a major drawcard in our South-West and these upgrades will ensure the area remains a top tourism destination for years to come," Tourism Minister Roger Cook said.
"We know our national parks are special. This funding will ensure visitors continue to explore all the region has to offer."
Mr Hicks said he hopes the $2.7 million commitment will be the beginning of an ongoing investment in the Park, addressing priorities including day-use coastal recreation sites, and opportunities to enable visitors to learn about the environmental and cultural significance of the Park.
"In celebrating this milestone, it is important to acknowledge the dedication and stewardship of local not-for-profit group, Friends of the Cape to Cape Track, who over the last 25 years have helped to maintain the Track with the minimal resources available to them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.