Funding announced for Leeuwin-Naturaliste National Park upgrades

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Dr. Wayne Webb (Undalup Association); Toni Webb (Undalup Association); Trevor Paddenburg (Cape to Cape Explorer Tours); Stuart Hicks (MRBTA); Kevin Lange (Friends of the Cape to Cape Track); Sharna Kearney (MRBTA). Picture supplied.
The state government has announced funding for major upgrades to the Cape to Cape Track and visitor signage.

