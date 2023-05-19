Anne Faithfull was a dedicated Rotarian, a stalwart of her local hockey club, and a strong-willed matriarch to a close-knit family.
So when she lost her battle with cancer in September last year, her grandson Logan Brookes knew he would have to do something big if he wanted to properly pay tribute to such an important figure in his life.
Every year, hundreds descend on Lake Towerinning - about half way between Darkan and Kojonup - for Big Birdy's Backyard Ultra.
The rules are simple. Complete a 6.71km lap of the lake within an hour, or you're out. Keep going as long as you're physically able to. Last one standing wins.
"She was my biggest supporter in life. She was the one that would never tell me to stop, and push me to get everything I could out of myself," Mr Brookes said.
"One promise I've made to myself is that I'm only pulling out when I get timed out. I'm not pulling out for any mental reasons. I'm going to fight all those demons."
He's hoping to make it for 24 hours, all in an effort to raise money for Myeloma Australia.
Myeloma is a blood cancer that develops from plasma cells in the bone marrow. As it spreads through the marrow, it crowds out the healthy plasma cells, responsible for producing the antibodies needed to fight off infection.
The rare disease has been thrust into the spotlight recently with football commentator Sandy Roberts revealing his diagnosis. However, it can be difficult to spot early.
"She went undiagnosed for a long time. She kept having these symptoms in her back that we couldn't get answers for," Mr Brookes said.
"She was very active in the community. Loved socialising, catching up with people everyday. She ended up being bedridden, and didn't want to leave the house.
"She was such a strong lady in my life, who had beaten bouts of cancer before, and helped so many people. It was so hard to see her go through that."
Mr Brookes has set a fundraising goal of $5,000, all of which will go toward research into a cure for Myeloma. Like many cancers, it is manageable if it's found early, but there is no cure.
So far, just short of $4,000 has been donated through Mr Brookes' Just Giving page. With three months to go until the Ultra, he's confident he can hit that target.
"She touched so many people, and I think it's amazing to see the community show their appreciation for her."
"She went through every challenge, physical and mental. If I can go through a tiny bit of that challenge, it's the least I can do."
