Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Local taking on mammoth run for Myeloma research

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Logan Brookes is aiming to run for 24 hours to raise funds for cancer research, in honour of his grandmother. Picture supplied.
Logan Brookes is aiming to run for 24 hours to raise funds for cancer research, in honour of his grandmother. Picture supplied.

Anne Faithfull was a dedicated Rotarian, a stalwart of her local hockey club, and a strong-willed matriarch to a close-knit family.

Local News

