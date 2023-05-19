CEO 'blown away' by record investment in South West cannabis

Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Cannaponics completes record $5 million equity raise

Updated May 19 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:15pm
A South West based medicinal cannabis company has achieved the largest equity crowdfunding campaign for a WA business, raising $5 million.

Local News

