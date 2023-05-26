The Agency celebrates launch of Busselton business hub | Photos

There were plenty of reasons to celebrate last week as The Agency Busselton welcomed staff, supporters and community members to launch its business hub.
The team of Neil Honey, Terry Riley, Craig Davies, Heather Eldridge, Cindy Daw and Michelle Radich welcomed a group of local customers and clients to the evening on May 19.
Neil Honey said the team "couldn't be more grateful for [the] unwavering support" of their clients.
"This new chapter marks a significant step forward in our journey, allowing us to better serve our valued clients in the South West area," he said.
"Our dedicated team is ready to provide top-notch services and continue building strong relationships within the community.
"If you're in the Busselton area, we invite you to drop by and say hello!"
