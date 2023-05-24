Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Katy Steele talks national tour, and new 'DIY' album Big Star

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
May 24 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katy Steele's second solo album, Big Star, drops on June 9. Picture supplied.
Katy Steele's second solo album, Big Star, drops on June 9. Picture supplied.

A lot has changed since Katy Steele released her first solo album, Human, in 2016. There was a whole pandemic, she's moved back home to Perth, and had two kids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.