Eagle Bay's big race is back with a recharged format, as Rapid Ascent opens entries to the 2023 Eagle Bay Epic Adventure Race.
The event features a new mid-length adventure race that traverses through Western Australia's favourite adventure playground in and around Eagle Bay, Dunsborough, Meelup Regional Park and Geographe Bay.
The new format will push participants to their limits and showcase the breathtaking beauty and spectacular natural wilderness synonymous with the South West.
With a fusion of multisport disciplines this is the ultimate off-road adventure challenging including a 9km trail run, 1.5km ocean swim, 7.5km paddle, 18km mountain bike and 300m team run to the finish line.
"The race offers a unique opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to test their skills and team camaraderie across a diverse environment, whilst experiencing the thrill that adventure racing gives you," Event Director John Jacoby said.
Individual competitors and relay teams are invited to join the adventure and embark on an unforgettable journey through the stunning landscapes of Eagle Bay. Whether you're an experienced athlete seeking a personal challenge, or a team looking to bond and conquer obstacles together, the Eagle Bay Epic is the ultimate test of strength, endurance and team work.
Last year's winner, Ben Allen, completed the 51.3km Leeuwin course in four hours flat.
"Being from the east coast, I feel honored to come over west to ride the trails and swim in their ocean. It's a formidable course through one of nature's wonderlands - it really is a mighty accomplishment for any athlete to tick this one off," he said.
The Kids Adventure Challenge is back on the schedule with a fun 4km obstacle and running course for kids aged up to 13 years. The course includes obstacles such as spiders webs, hay-bale jumping, hurdles, crawling and slippery dip.
Based at the Eagle Bay Brewing Co, it is once again expected that close to 5,000 competitors and supporters will attend the event, from adventure racing stalwarts and previous participants, to local community members, families, first-timers, and hundreds of local primary school kids.
"The Eagle Bay Epic gives you a spectacular course from the Brewery to Dunsborough and back again. Then finish things off with a beer and a bite from the bar and you have the perfect adventure event," Mr Jacoby said.
To lock in your place on the start line on November 4, sign up at www.eaglebayepic.com.au.
