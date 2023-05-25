Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Entries open for 2023 Eagle Bay Epic Adventure Race

May 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds of athletes lined up for last year's epic race up the capes. Picture supplied.
Hundreds of athletes lined up for last year's epic race up the capes. Picture supplied.

Eagle Bay's big race is back with a recharged format, as Rapid Ascent opens entries to the 2023 Eagle Bay Epic Adventure Race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.