Busselton police were called to a firearms shop at 8:50am this morning after reports of an armed hold-up.
A man entered the Fairlawn Road store armed with what Police allege to be a handgun, and stole a long-arm rifle and ammunition.
He was last seen leaving the store in a silver Holden Commodore wagon.
"We are urgently asking for the community in the south west of the state, particularly the Busselton area, to be on the lookout," Inspector Geoff DeSanges said.
"I want to reassure the public that we have significant police resources searching for this man and this vehicle."
The offender was captured on CCTV, and is described as being a light skinned male, 25-30 years old, of medium to stocky build, with dark hair under a cap.
He was wearing a dark long-sleeved top with a white shirt underneath, and black shorts.
"He is believed to be armed and dangerous," Inspector DeSanges said.
"If you see him, do not approach him. Contact police immediately."
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police on 131 444.
