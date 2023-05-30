Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Foreshore walk for reconciliation

Updated May 30 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
Local Noongar Elders are inviting the community to join them and the City of Busselton for a walk along the foreshore to share in National Reconciliation Week.

