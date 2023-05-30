Foreshore walk for reconciliation

Local Noongar Elders are inviting the community to join them and the City of Busselton for a walk along the foreshore to share in National Reconciliation Week.
Reconciliation week starts on May 27 and runs through to June 3 each year. Friday June 2 will see the second annual walk hosted by the City.
Elders, Aboriginal community members, schools, community groups and businesses will join the walk to hear from well-known Elders Gloria Hill and Bill Webb.
"Reconciliation has always been there and it is up to the individual to work together with the Aboriginal community. I look forward to walking with community members and having a yarn," Mr Webb said.
The walk will be led by Elder Gloria Hill - starting at the Merenj Boodja Bush Garden located on the corner of Queen Street and Marine Terrace Busselton, where it will head to the Busselton Foreshore, finishing at the Youth and Community Activities Building.
The National Reconciliation Week Walk was recommended by local Elders during the development of the City's Reconciliation Action Plan. Deputy Mayor Paul Carter said, "The City continues to work at building respectful relationships with the Aboriginal community. This is across a range of projects and through our schools."
"This year the theme for National Reconciliation Week is 'Be a Voice for Generations', encouraging Australians to keep up the momentum for change. We hope the walk will signify the momentum towards a reconciled country for all. The walk is also a great way to share histories and cultures."
The tradition of the walk goes back to 2001, when Reconciliation Australia was established to provide national leadership on reconciliation. 300,000 people walked across Sydney Harbour Bridge that year as part of National Reconciliation Week and now people walk landmarks across the country to show their support.
