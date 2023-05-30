Superb home and location | House of the Week

Set high on the hill in Augusta Heights is this well-maintained, circa 1992, cedar clad two storey home with fabulous views of the river and ocean.
On the ground floor there is a fully tiled air-conditioned living room that enjoys some water views and access to the delightful bird-filled cottage gardens, two bedrooms with built-in robes, a bathroom, a separate toilet and laundry.
Upstairs has the main open plan living, dining, kitchen area featuring a mix of natural timber, white painted timber, cathedral ceilings and an awesome outlook to the river and ocean.
Off the living area there is a wrap-around alfresco deck to fully enjoy the views, which is also accessible from the main bedroom which features an ensuite, walk-in-robe and two way powder room.
There is a single open carport plus an extra parking bay and the rear yard is reticulated with a variety of fruit trees and lawn area.
There is even a private outdoor shower.
Located in a very quiet part of town, a mere 600 metres from the supermarket and hotel, and approximately 500 metres to the banks of the Blackwood River, this home would suit active retirees, holiday-makers or permanent living.
This property could be yours, so make an appointment to view this property today!
