17 Chamberlain Place, Augusta | Stunning views

May 31 2023 - 9:00am
Superb home and location | House of the Week
  • 17 Chamberlain Place, Augusta
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
  • Price: From $880,000
  • Agency: Stocker Preston
  • Agent: Alf Fandry, 0407 441 140

Set high on the hill in Augusta Heights is this well-maintained, circa 1992, cedar clad two storey home with fabulous views of the river and ocean.

