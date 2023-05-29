Two local men have been honoured for their heroic acts which saved the lives two others last year.
They were among 31 Western Australians recognised by Surf Life Saving WA in the 2023 Coastal Bravery Awards.
On September 7 last year, Capel man Christian Boshoff was Kayaking off Koombana Bay in Bunbury, when he saw a woman fall from her stand-up paddle board. Nearly a kilometre off shore, she was struggling in a two-metre swell, which was pushing her toward a rocky groyne.
Seeing the immediate danger she was in, Mr Boshoff pushed through the rough conditions to reach her. He pulled the exhausted woman onboard, and again fought the strong swell and winds to paddle back to shore.
Police who had been called to the scene noted in Mr Boshoff's award citation that the rescue required 'significant physical exertion', as he battled the conditions on a kayak not designed to carry two people.
For his actions that day, Mr Boshoff was awarded a Silver Medallion for Bravery. One of the highest awards SLSWA can give.
Busselton Police Officer Robert Gaynor also received a Silver Medallion for his response to a man who slipped off of Sugarloaf Rock in June 2020.
With the help of a member of the public with a drone, Senior Constable Gaynor found the man, who had climbed out of the surging waters onto a rock, but couldn't climb any further up the slippery rock face.
Armed with only a life ring, Officer Gaynor climbed down the rocks to reach the man. Shuffling along narrow ledges, and across slippery precarious rocks, Officer Gaynor carried the man back to safety.
"Sometimes these acts require the rescuers to place themselves in harm's way, and it is these incredible acts of bravery that we hope to capture and recognise through the Coastal Bravery Awards," SLSWA President Craig Smith-Gander said.
