A man accused of robbing a Busselton firearms shop at gunpoint has been arrested.
South West Firearms and Gunsmithing was held up at 8:50am on Thursday morning. A long-arm rifle and ammunition were stolen, and Police said the thief drove away in a silver Holden Commodore wagon.
Police put out an urgent call for public assistance in locating a man captured on CCTV in the shop.
After a two-day manhunt, the Rapid Apprehension Squad arrested a 24 year old man in his Cowaramup home on Friday night.
He was charged with a string of serious offences, including armed robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon, and two counts of being and unlicensed person in possession of firearms and ammunition.
He appeared before Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday May 27 by telephone link. He was granted bail, but is being detained at Busselton Hospital under the mental health act.
The accused man is set to appear in Busselton Magistrate's Court on May 30.
