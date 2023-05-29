Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police arrest man accused of holding up Busselton gun shop

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated May 29 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was captured on CCTV in the firearms store at the time of the robbery. Picture by WA Police.
A man was captured on CCTV in the firearms store at the time of the robbery. Picture by WA Police.

A man accused of robbing a Busselton firearms shop at gunpoint has been arrested.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.