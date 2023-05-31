Switch to a blue hue for Busselton Hospice fundraiser

Local businesses are being encouraged to 'Go Blue for June' as Busselton Hospice Care Inc (BHCI) ramps up its yearly fundraising efforts to assist the region's volunteer support services.
The not-for-profit is striving to raise $60,000 for the volunteer services in the Busselton Health Campus Hospice Unit.
As part of the fundraising campaign, local businesses are being asked to decorate their stores blue for the month of June, as well as encouraging their employees to wear something blue to work for the duration of the fundraiser.
BHCI is an award-winning, community-based organisation helping to provide free support to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.
Last year many joined the cause including Origins Market vendors, Bay Life Op Shop, Rocky Ridge Brewing Co, Joan Tuffin Quilters, Cape Abilities, One Rustic Bloom and Equinox Restaurant and Bar.
All donations over $20 will be in the running to win one of several prizes. Donations over $2 are tax deductible and can be one-off, regular, a gift in your will, or workplace giving.
The campaign will kick off on May 27 with the Busselton Blue Ball, featuring local food, wines and entertainment in aid of the organisation.
To decorate your workplace for 'Go Blue for June', email CEO@busseltonhospicecareinc.org.au or visit busseltonhospicecareinc.org.au/campaigns
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.