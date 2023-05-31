Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Switch to a blue hue for Busselton Hospice fundraiser

May 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Sour Boys Matt Brick and Mat Maynard for the 2022 Go Blue for June Fundraiser. Picture supplied.
Local businesses are being encouraged to 'Go Blue for June' as Busselton Hospice Care Inc (BHCI) ramps up its yearly fundraising efforts to assist the region's volunteer support services.

