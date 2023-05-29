Junior surf stars shine in tricky conditions | Photos

WA's best young surfers tackled small and tricky conditions at Trigg Beach over the weekend at the second event in the 2023 Woolworths State Junior Surfing Titles.
A record number of surfers competed, with a view to qualifying for the Australian Junior Surfing Titles in Victoria later this year.
Despite the underwhelming conditions, the groms aged 8 to 17 managed to notch up some impressive performances.
The Under-18 Boys division concluded on Friday with the oldest surfers of the event benefitting from the largest swell on offer across the 3-day competition.
Otis North (Yallingup) dug deep to take the victory, with a two-wave combined total of 13.97.
North claimed a much needed win ahead of Macklin Flynn (Cowaramup), Leo Fallourd (Mosman Park) and Jesse Siedmiogrodzki (City Beach).
"I just tried to stay busy out there and not have much down time between my waves," said North.
"I'm already looking forward to Geraldton and well done to all the boys in the final."
Isi Campbell (Denmark) stamped her authority on the Under-18 Junior Girls final, posting a two-wave total of 13.90, leaving Willow Hardy (Margaret River), Ruby Berry (Augusta), and Kaleisha Launders (Margaret River), all chasing good or excellent scores to change the result.
"It was definitely a bit of a grovel out there so I rode my epoxy, but I got a few fun ones," said Campbell.
"All the girls were ripping as per usual and it was fun to have a few heats and a final with them."
Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough) claimed his sixth consecutive State Title in as many years (2x Under-12, 2x Under-14 and 2x Under-16), and looks ready to take his surfing to the next level with an impressive win in the Under-16 Cadet Boys final.
Wilson's smooth and consistent approach a delight to watch as he ripped the tricky afternoon conditions to pieces. Wilson claimed back-to-back event wins, taking down Reef Lange (Margaret River), Finn Lange (Margaret River) and local standout Jake Scott (Swanbourne) in the final.
"I felt like I didn't get the best waves out there, but the ones I did get I strung together ok," said Wilson.
"I'm pretty happy to get my sixth State Title and to book my place into this year's National Titles."
Rosie Gillett (Dunsborough) was victorious in the Under-16 Cadet Girls division, taking the win on the strength of her superior wave and manoeuvre selection.
Gillett took the round two win ahead of Mia Jacobs (Gracetown), Indie Siedmiogrodzki (City Beach) and Eden Rodden (Geraldton), who were all nipping at her heels when the siren sounded.
"The conditions were quite small and hard, but I got to hang out with my friends and have a good time," said Gillett.
"I went to the National last year in the Under-14's and I'm hoping to make it this year as an Under-16."
The Under-14 Grom Boys was arguably the most exciting division of the event, with a high standard on display across every heat that hit the water.
Ace Flynn (Cowaramup) dropped a last minute 6.80 to finish on a two wave total of 12.97.
Jahli Clarke (Cowaramup) was on fire all event and was pipped at the post finishing in second, ahead of Brody Mulik (Margaret River) and Charlie Harris (Swanbourne), in third and fourth respectively.
"I'm so stoked to get the win," said Flynn.
"It was a tight final and everyone had a good wave, I was lucky to get that set in the end and tag it all the way to the beach."
Leila Fraser (Margaret River) was another surfer who excelled throughout the event and was a worthy winner of the Under-14 Grom Girls division.
Fraser used her vertical approach to great affect posting an excellent 8.00 and backed it up with a 4.60, holding off Grace Cook (Cowaramup), Coco Laurie (Trigg), and younger sister Ily Fraser (Margaret River) for the win.
"It's been a fun event and I'm happy to surf the final with my younger sister Ily," said Fraser.
"My brother Okie is such an inspiration for us and well done to all the girls in the final."
In other results from the weekend, Summer Barkhuizen (Eglinton) and Jasper Glossop (Broadwater) were the best of the Under-12 Micro Groms.
Jahli Clarke was awarded the Creatures of Leisure Little Legend Award, while Ily Fraser received the Woolworths Fresh Move Award for reaching the Under-14 Grom Girls final at just 10 years of age.
The final event of the State Junior Surfing Titles will take place in Geraldton in July.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.