Junior surf stars shine in tricky conditions | Photos

Updated May 29 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 4:00pm
WA's best young surfers tackled small and tricky conditions at Trigg Beach over the weekend at the second event in the 2023 Woolworths State Junior Surfing Titles.

