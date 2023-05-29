Anyone who says football is just a young man's game is dead wrong, and there's a team of local women to prove it.
Off the back of an absolutely dominant Busselton Magpies women's team, they have set up the first women's AFL Masters club in the South West.
Affectionately known as the Hot Old Pies, they joined the Busselton Masters Men's club at the start of this season. Without any other clubs to play locally, they have been playing monthly games in Perth all season.
Club committee member Carolyn Herring said it's a fun, casual competition for over 35's to get involved with the game. But in true Busselton footy style, the competitive streak was still there in their game against Kingsway over the weekend.
There is no scorekeeping in AFL Masters games, but Ms Herring couldn't hold back a smile when she said "We kind of smashed them."
The team is made up of a mix of women who have played for the league team - including about 10 from last season's grand final win - some who have come over from other sports, and those who have never played football before.
The casual nature of the competition means players can bench themselves if they need a break, rather than a coach calling the shots. It also gives ex-league players the opportunity to play in new positions. Whether it's a career long defender having a go in the forward line, or a ruck rover giving a back pocket a run for her money.
"The philosophy of Masters is 'football for kicks', so it's not about winning. It's about the spirit of being active and physically fit, and improving mental health," Ms Herring said.
"For mature players, it's still giving them the opportunity to participate safely in the great sport of AFL, and compete with people of the same age.
"It's all about belonging to a team, representing Busselton, getting to know other players, and enjoying the sport."
Since starting in March, the club has grown to have as many as 30 players on the training track at Bovell Park every Wednesday night.
While they might not have any local teams to play yet, they do have their first home games coming up this Sunday June 4th, as 24 Perth Masters teams make the trip down to compete in a massive footy carnival.
Games for both the men's and women's teams kick off at 10am across Sir Stuart Bovell Park. Ms Herring is hoping a big weekend of footy will put the fire under some local women looking for a game.
More importantly, she hopes it will encourage other south west Masters clubs to start up a women's team, and give the Busselton girls some local competition.
"We're putting the call out for Margaret River, Dunsborough and Bunbury to start their teams up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.