Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mark McGowan steps down as Premier

Edward Scown
By Edward Scown
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark McGowan
Mark McGowan

Mark McGowan has announced that he is stepping down as Premier, and leaving parliament at the end of the week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Scown

Edward Scown

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.