Mark McGowan has announced that he is stepping down as Premier, and leaving parliament at the end of the week.
In a sudden announcement on Monday, Mr McGowan said simply; "I'm tired."
"The role of political leadership doesn't stop. It is relentless. It comes with huge responsibility, that is all consuming, each and every day.
"Combined with the COVID-19 years, it's taken it out of me."
He made the announcement flanked by all of his cabinet ministers, some of whom were visibly upset at the news.
Mr McGowan has been Premier of Western Australia since Labor won the 2017 state election. He served as the party's leader for five years before that, and held multiple portfolios as a minister and shadow minister.
In all, he has been in state parliament for 27 years, since he was elected as the member for Rockingham in 1996, a role he will also be stepping down from.
"After seven elections across nearly three decades, now is the right time to step away from the job I have loved," he said.
Not intent on seeing out his full term - which isn't up for re-election until 2025 - Mr McGowan said he has been planning to walk away for months, but wanted to see the state budget finalised before he did so.
"I sort of worked out I didn't want to fight the next election. And the next election is 20 months away or so," he said.
"I wanted to give my successor - whoever that is - the opportunity to cement themselves and create their own way and their own agenda, and enough time to bed themselves in."
Mr McGowan made no indication as to who would replace him as Premier.
"The Cabinet team I leave behind is full of quality, experience and energy - ready to take this State forward," he said.
"Wherever you live, whatever you do, however you vote, thank you. It has been an absolute privilege to serve as the 30th Premier of WA."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.